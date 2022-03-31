California Politicians react to White House announcement to release one million barrels of oil a day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Speaking from the White House on Thursday, President Biden announces the release of one million barrels oil daily, from the US reserves.

President Biden’s action is drawing mixed reviews from California politicians, some saying that this won’t solve the problems people are facing at the pump.

Republicans in particular are calling this a short-term fix, reiterating the need for increased production of oil in the United States, specifically here in the stat of California.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since April 16, 2020, Thursday, dropping 1.9 cents to $5.989, one day after a 35-day streak of increases ended with a decrease of 1 cent.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, $1.142 higher than one month ago and $2.038 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked more about the different perspectives being taken on this new issue.

