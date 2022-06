California prepares to raise it’s gas tax by 2.5 cents on July 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you think gas prices are already high, just wait! California’s State gas tax is set to increase next month. It is going up 2.5 cents to 53.6 cents per gallon.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Jessica Millan Patterson, GOP Chairwoman, about the call to suspend California’s gas tax.