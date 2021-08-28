California recall election update with Tom Del Beccaro

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman of Rescue California, Tom Del Beccaro, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest updates with the state’s current gubernatorial election.

San Francisco and Los Angeles Counties have submitted the most votes thus far, Del Beccaro began.

Early voting or mail-in ballots are also encouraged, Del Beccaro explained, since the number of polling places have reduced.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote by mail for the recall election.

To view a list of important recall election dates visit https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2021-recall/key-dates-deadlines.pdf