California regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules

AP,
Posted:

AP

Virus Outbreak California

FILE – In this May 20, 2021, file photo, a worker wears a mask while setting up a fruit display amid the COVID-19 pandemic at The Farmers’ Market in Los Angeles. Business and agricultural groups are renewing their criticism of new rules adopted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s workplace regulators. But there is little chance they can quickly change them unless Newsom steps in, which he seemed disinclined to do Friday, June 4. Critics say the rules conflict with the state’s broader lifting of masking and other pandemic precautions in less than two weeks. They mean workers will have to wear masks unless every employee in the room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s workplace regulators have reversed themselves for the second time in a week.

They withdrew a controversial masking regulation late Wednesday.

That gives them time to consider a rule that more closely aligns with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise that the state will fully reopen from the pandemic on Tuesday.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board’s rule would have allowed workers to forego masks only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That contrasts with the state’s broader plan to do away with virtually all masking requirements for vaccinated people.

Withdrawing that worksite rule allows the board to consider changes next week.

