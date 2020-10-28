California releases crazy mandatory guidance for private gatherings this Holiday season

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The State of California’s Health and Human Services Agency has released mandatory guidance for Californians to follow at their private gatherings this Holiday season.

Some of the mandatory requirements seem extreme, but have been released by the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The California Department of Public Health website summarized the guidelines saying, “This guidance provides an updated plan for Californians to gather outside their household and replaces the prior gatherings guidance issued on September 12, 2020 and March 16, 2020. It applies to private gatherings, and all other gatherings not covered by existing sector guidance are prohibited. Gatherings are defined as social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place. When people from different households mix, this increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”

The state says these “mandatory requirements for all gatherings” must be followed by anyone planning on hosting a private gathering. The state noted that local health jurisdictions can implement stricter guidance if needed.

A complete outline of the mandatory guidance from the California Department of Public Health website is below: