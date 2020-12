California releases Disaster Preparedness Campaign, ‘Listos California’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An emergency preparedness campaign known as “Listos California” is reaching out to vulnerable communities at high risk wildfires, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Retired San Diego Police Officer, Jesse Navarro, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of the program and explain why everyone should be prepared for a disaster.