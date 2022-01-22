California remains one of the few places forcing students to wear masks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Britain is ending all COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates for children in school.

As you know, California is one of the few states still forcing our youth to wear masks in class, and there is no end in sight.

The founder of Let Them Breathe, Sharon McKeeman, has been fighting for students to have mask choice in our classrooms, and she joins us now to discuss her progress.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes showed McKeeman the viral video (below) from a Great Britain TV station, where a student broke down in tears as she emotionally spoke about removing the mask mandates.

She explained that masks have ruined a generation’s lives, and nobody was speaking up for them.

Here in San Diego County, Sharon McKeeman and Let Them Breathe have been fighting for this exact thing.