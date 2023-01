California Rep. Adam Schiff announces run for U.S. Senate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced his plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by California Senator Diane Feinstein.

Many believe the race would be a rough battle should Feinstein decide to run for her sixth term.

KUSI Political Contributor and AM 600 KOGO Radio Host Mark Larson joined “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Schiff’s timing for his announcement.