California Rep. Tom McClintock blasts Newsom and others for lockdown policies

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – A judge’s decision is expected tomorrow on a lawsuit filed by a coalition of San Diego restaurants an gyms, against Governor Gavin Newsom.

The suit claims the governor overstepped his authority by implementing his blueprint for a safer economy, also known as his color-coded reopening guidelines for California counties.

The governor’s strict restrictions also became the topic of conversation on the floor of the US House of Representatives. California Representative Tom McClintock, blasted Newsom and other politicians for implementing the lockdown style policies.

Rep. McClintock’s complete speech on the House floor can be seen below: