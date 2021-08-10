California Republican Party votes not to endorse a recall candidate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Republican Party decided not to endorse a candidate in the recall election during a California GOP virtual endorsement meeting on Saturday.

California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the party’s decision.

Patterson explained that the party decided to put full focus on the first question on the recall ballot, which is “yes” on recalling current Gov. Newsom rather than focusing on the second question, which asks who would replace the governor.

“Each one of these campaigns is going to have to make their best case to Californians,” Patterson said, adding that the next few weeks is the best time for candidates to sway the minds of those who are still undecided.

Byrnes and Patterson referenced the report from CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom which states that Gov. Newsom misled the public on wildfire prevention efforts.