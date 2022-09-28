California: Sanctuary State for Abortion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today the Governor signed 13 of 15 bills addressing abortion in California. These bills were sponsored by the “California Future of Abortion Council” formed by Governor Gavin Newsom before the Supreme Court ruled abortion would be a state issue. These bills, along with a new website https://abortion.ca.gov/ promote California as a sanctuary state for the procedure.

But some say this is the wrong move for California and women’s healthcare. Pro-life advocates say the website and the package of bills passed, are not about reproductive care since only one option is provided for pregnant women. Attorney Susan Swift with the Right to Life League, says women’s healthcare is being used as a political pawn in California.