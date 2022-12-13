California scientists successfully produce nuclear fusion reaction

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The US Department of Energy announced on Dec. 13 that they have successfully been able to produce a nuclear fusion reaction.

This has been coined the “Holy Grail” of clean energy, and scientists in California are responsible.

The process generates the same amount of energy as the sun.

Professor George R. Tynan, the department chair of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at UC San Diego, detailed the process and what’s next for researchers.,