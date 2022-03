California Sen. Brian Jones reacts to school mask mandates lifting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that school mandates will be lifted starting March 12.

Sen. Brian Jones, representing the 38th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his reaction to Gov. Newsom lifting the school mask mandates.

We need to help parents make the decisions themselves for their children, said Sen. Jones.