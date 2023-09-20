California Senate Democrats reject measure to lower the price of gas by $1 per gallon

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of gasoline in San Diego County surged 9.2 cents Tuesday to $5.939, the highest amount of the year.

The national average price per gallon is only $3.88.

California prices are well above average, and the Democrat supermajority is once again preventing any efforts to reduce our gas prices.

Republican State Senator Janet Nguyen pushed for an amendment to suspend the state’s gas taxes and fees for one year, which would lower gas prices by $1 per gallon. To no surprise of Nguyen, California State Democrats blocked her effort immediately on a party line vote. Not one Democrat even spoke out to explain their opposition.

Gas prices hurt low-income Californians the most, and make California’s out-of-control cost of living even worse.

State Senator Nguyen joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her efforts to lower our gas prices and provide immediate relief to working families.

Nguyen explained, “we need to suspend the gas tax. We are paying, at minimum, $1.47 on average, in just the tax. So that’s where we need to step up and say, enough is enough.”

RELATED STORY: Average San Diego County gas price surges to $5.939