California Senate passes 2023-24 budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Senate passed the 2023-24 budget on Thursday, just narrowly making it’s June 15 deadline.

Those who disapprove of the budge say it fails to meet the needs of the taxpayers.

Senator Roger Niello, Vice Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the issues in next year’s budget.