California Senate Republicans announce robust legislative priorities

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The Republican Caucus in California’s State Senate announced a robust and detailed list of priorities to fix the many issues that have arisen in the state since one-party rule took hold.

The party plans to cut costs, tackle crime, act on homelessness, invest in students first, address water infrastructure needs, and reduce wildfires.

State Senator Brian Dale (District 1) joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the details of the party’s legislative priorities.