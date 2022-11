California set to become fourth largest economy in the world

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is going to pass Germany as the 4th largest economy in the world by years end — an amazing stat for a state.

The United States as a whole is still king, followed by China and Japan.

While politicians are trying to cash in on the news, why is it ringing hollow for every-day San Diegans?

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel scouted the streets for pleased community members, but found few.