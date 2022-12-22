California slashes rooftop solar benefits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While California legislators preach green solutions amid an energy crisis, rooftop solar incentives were recently slashed.

This action by California’s lawmakers will hurt small solar business owners who experienced better business revenue when solar incentives were at their peak.

Said program put solar programs on 1.5 million homes and businesses.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was joined by Owner Jeff Van Dam of Murrieta Solar Power to discuss how these slashes will impact his small business.