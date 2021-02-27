California special election to recall Gov. Newsom will take place fall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With three weeks left on the clock, the RecallGavin2020 effort reached 1,825,000 signatures on Feb. 25 and an option to recall the governor will be on the ballot this fall, said Randy Economy, Senior Advisor at Recall Gavin Newsom.

However, many signatures still need to be validated.

The special election will take place in September or October, according to Economy.

Economy added that he did not endorse any particular candidate against Newsom and is instead focusing on holding the current governor accountable.