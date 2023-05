California spends $20 billion on homelessness in five years, report finds





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A homeless assessment report recently revealed that California taxpayers have spent $20 billion on homelessness in the last five years.

Still, the crisis continues to worsen. As local and state governments pour funds into various housing first programs, critics like Sen. Brian Jones say the state is doing something wrong.

Jones joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his perspective on the situation.