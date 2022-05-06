California spent $1.6B on masks at the start of pandemic, but masks were never delivered

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the beginning of the pandemic California leaders spent $1.6 billion on no contract deals for protective masks, but California Residents never saw those masks.

Now all of these no contract deals are facing lawsuits.

The companies involved are being accused of marking up goods to turn an impressive profit without delivering anything.

The politicians that pushed the deals also are facing problems particularly California controller democrat, Betty Yee, who worked behind the scenes to push a $600 million deal that turned out to be incredibly flawed.

Susan Shelley, VP Communication of the Howard Taxpayers Association, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about how California’s mask contracts ended in failure.