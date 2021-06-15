California spent more on PPE than any other state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California spent more than $1 billion on PPE supplies during the pandemic, toppling the highest records of any state in the country, according to an Associated Press analysis.

The global medical mask market size is projected to about $4 billion by the end of 2027.

Sully, KUSI Contributor and Co-host of On The Air, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss how much California spent on PPE and on the latest updates on American inflation.