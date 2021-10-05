California spiny lobster season starts

Recreational California spiny lobster season kicked off on Saturday, October 2nd. The California varietal has gained popularity in recent years for their sweet taste. They are also known for their lack of claws. In California the season runs from October to March. Local fisherman and owner/operator of the Alicia, Ping Liu, says he enjoys taking people out to catch lobster for the first time because it is easy for those new to fishing. Essentially they use a 14 pound hoop, bait in the hoop and they just wait. Their tours have become very popular as they head out with groups every night during the start of the season.