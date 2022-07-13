California State games to return amid cancellation due to water quality

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Friday marks the return of the California State Games. Though there will be some considerable changes, starting with the opening ceremonies.

They had to cancel the Coronado Jr. Lifeguards event due to poor water quality/sewage concerns in Coronado, but now they will have their chance to compete.

“It’s unfortunate and disappointing to the athletes who (were) competing in the 2022 Cal State Games Jr. Lifeguard competition in Coronado,” Sandi Hill, California State Games’ executive director, said in a statement. “Our permit was canceled due to concerns of water quality.”

Sandi Hill, Executive Director of the California State Games, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss all the details about the games.