California State Legislature has the power to end the state of emergency





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Under the Emergency Services Act, California’s governor has the power to decide when the state of emergency ends, and is obligated to end the emergency as soon as possible.

However, the California State Legislature is the check on the governor’s power.

The California State Assembly and State Senate makeup the California State Legislature.

“Both the State Assembly and the State Senate together can declare an end to the emergency, which would declare an end to the governor’s emergency powers, if the legislature chooses that path,” said Brandon Stracener, Sr. Research Fellow at California Constitution Center, who joined KUSI to interpret the governor’s power under the Emergency Services Act.