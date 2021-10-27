California State Parks unveils new historic park in Old Town





OLD TOWN (KUSI) – California State Parks unveiled a new historic park in Old Town Tuesday.

The area which used to be a Caltrans office complex was transformed into an outdoor space that celebrates the Kumeyaay people.

The Director of the California State Parks, Armando Quintero, spoke at the event’s unveiling Tuesday.

The project began in 2018, costing $5.9 million to complete and includes elements that native people can use for ceremonies.