California State Republican Party discussed the latest update on Governor Newsom recall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Secretary of State validated the recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom.

California law allowed a 30-day period for voters to request to remove their signatures. The secretary of state announced Wednesday only 43 people chose to withdraw their signature from recall petitions.

The more than 1.7 million remaining verified signatures were still enough to trigger a recall election.

Director of Communications for the CA State Republican Party, Ellie Hockenbury, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the next steps in the recall election.