California State Senator Brian Jones discusses problems you may face while enrolling for unemployment insurance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As unemployment continues to rise in California, and throughout the nation, phone problems and website glitches continue to persist on the employment department’s website.

A growing number of people have complained about the lack of functioning from the California Labor Agency’s website as users become locked out when trying to ask questions about their unemployment benefits.

This comes as state officials look to hire more people to staff the inundated phone banks.

38th District State Senator Brian Jones, discussed the problems that continue to plague the California Employment Development Department with KUSI News via Skype.