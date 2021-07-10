California State Senator Brian Jones opposes AB 333

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A bill going through the California State legislature is The STEP Forward Act.

AB 333 is said to narrow the application of a gang enhancement to underlying offenses actually committed on behalf of a gang. Currently, gang enhancement statutes have vague definitions, weak standards of proof, and are perhaps the most racially discriminatory part of our criminal justice system: 92% of people with gang enhancements in California are people of color.

Senator Brian Jones opposes the bill and said, “This is a dangerous bill that reduces, let me repeat, reduces, penalties for serious crimes committed by gang members.” on Good Evening San Diego.