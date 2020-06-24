California State Senator Brian Jones posts new video blasting AB5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California sued ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft in May, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco announced the lawsuit the same day on May 5. The labor law, known as AB5 and considered the nation’s strictest test, took effect Jan. 1 and makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

California represents Uber and Lyft’s largest source of revenue. The companies, as well as Doordash, are funding a ballot initiative campaign to exclude their drivers from the law while giving new benefits such as health care coverage. The initiative is likely to qualify for the November ballot.

California State Senator Brian Jones, who opposes AB5 released a new video and joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his opposition to the lawsuit and his support of the ballot initiative.