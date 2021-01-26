California State Senator Melissa Melendez share reaction to Newsom’s decision to lift stay-at-home orders.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Business owners hailed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to lift stay-at-home orders across California in response to improving coronavirus conditions.

But local health officials expressed concern that it could reverse the recent sharp drop in cases and hospitalizations.

The turnaround comes after a month after some hospitals were drawing up plans for rationing care and as ICU capacity still sits at 0% in the vast Southern California region. The order’s end allows churches and restaurants to open for outdoor services and other businesses to reopen as early as this week.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s political opponents and even members of his own party criticized the decision. Republicans said Newsom was relaxing the rules in response to political pressure and the threat of a recall election.

California State Senator Melissa Melendez, 28th District, joined Good Morning San Diego to share her reaction to Newsom’s decision to lift stay-at-home orders.

He called suggestions he was lifting the order due to political pressure “nonsense.”