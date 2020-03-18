California State University moves all classes online due to coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California State University system announced Tuesday it will immediately eliminate in-person operations and transition to a “virtual mode,” while also postponing planned commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus.

“The health and well-being of our students and employees is always a foremost priority, and we are especially mindful of this during these unprecedented circumstances,” CSU Chancellor Timothy White said in a statement. “As we address a new reality where groupings of people can potentially foster the spread of infection, we must collectively work to limit the gathering of students, faculty and staff as much as possible, while fulfilling our academic mission.”

All CSU operations at all campuses will switch to a virtual mode, including classes, in an effort to reduce the number of people on campus. All campus gatherings and events are being canceled, including commencement ceremonies, which will likely be rescheduled for later this year, according to the university.

The move to full virtual learning requirement will eliminate all face- to-face instruction, including labs and small group work.

Students living in campus housing are being urged to return home, although “essential services” will continue for students who have no choice but to remain in the campus housing.

Most university employees will telecommute as they can, but some will remain on campus to “maintain essential operations.”