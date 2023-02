California Supreme Court confirms school districts cannot require COVID-19 vaccination





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday the state Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a ruling prohibiting California schools from requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Court ruled that public health officials, not school authorities, determine which diseases require vaccinations in public schools.

Founder Sharon McKeeman of Let Them Breathe joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss what this means in California schools.