California synagogue shooting suspect pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue on the last day of Passover.

John T. Earnest appears for his arraignment hearing Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in San Diego. Earnest faces charges of murder and attempted murder in the April 27 assault on the Chabad of Poway synagogue, which killed one woman and injured three people, including the rabbi. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

John T. Earnest avoided the death penalty with his plea in San Diego Superior Court.

The San Diego County district attorney’s office said he agreed to serve the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole in state prison.

Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 30. Earnest opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle during the last day of Passover services in April 2019.

The attack killed 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye.

