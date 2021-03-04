California tier system is reckless, says Mark Larson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration to completely open his state and lift mask mandates, “Absolutely reckless,” on March 2.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego, and said that a system causing much more pain, psychological issues on children, people losing their businesses reckless.

Larson emphasized that elected officials were given their positions of power by citizens and thus, need to listen to the needs of their constituents.

This past week, Gov. Newsom announced that several California counties would be lifting up into the red tier, which allows indoor dining at 25%.

San Diego County, and many other counties in the surrounding region, did not make the cut.

Counties moving into the red tier must meet a number of requirements, one of them being a case rate of seven per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

San Diego County still has a case rate of 10.8 per 100,000.

Another requirement to enter the red tier is a rigorous testing rate.

San Luis Obispo County made the red tier cut this week with an average of 12.6 confirmed case rate per 100,000 from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

While their case rate is higher than San Diego’s, they had a higher rate of tests performed, coming in at 661 tests per 100,000 while San Diego County’s test rate lingered at 374 tests per 100,000.

The state’s average test rate is 346 per capita.

In essence, the County needs a case rate of seven or less per 100,000 and a higher rate of testing per 100,000.

“I think we’re all hearing now the practicality of people starting to realize that enough is enough. We’ll do the protocols, but you have to get the economy going and flourishing at a full level that helps everybody,” Larson added.