California to end indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people Feb. 15

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – California’s indoor masking requirement will not get another extension, ending on Feb. 15 for vaccinated people, state health officials announced Monday.

But, the mandate will stay in place for schoolchildren, according to state health officials.

Due to the spread of the omicron variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration returned indoor masking requirements Dec. 15 and extended the mandate until mid-February.

However, local health officials can still mandate indoor masking.

California will also no longer require people to test negative prior to visiting hospitals or nursing homes.

The masking requirement for schoolchildren is continuing to be evaluated, said state health officials.