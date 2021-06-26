California to extend eviction ban, pay back rent for tenants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will ban evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants’ debt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders announced the deal Friday.

The agreement extends California’s current eviction moratorium that was scheduled to expire Wednesday.

To be eligible, tenants must make 80% or less of the area’s median income.

Tenants who are not eligible can still qualify for the eviction ban if they pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30.

Landlord groups say the state needs to move more quickly to distribute money to aid landlords who haven’t been getting paid.