California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, mail-in ballots run through a sorting machine at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif. Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The nation’s most populous state mailed everyone a ballot in the two most recent elections due to concerns about voting during the pandemic. Newsom’s signature makes that change permanent. Even prior to the pandemic, most Californians were receiving ballots in the mail. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will mail all registered voters ballots in future elections under legislation signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

His signature makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall.

California will join other Western states including Oregon, Washington, Utah and Colorado that already mail every registered voter a ballot.

The Democratic governor signed 10 other voting-related bills.

He crafted his signature as part of a national push by Democrats to expand voting rights and access.

Republicans have expressed skepticism about the security of mail-in voting, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

