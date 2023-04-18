California utility companies fixed-rate delivery proposal faces backlash from customers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent proposal by California electric companies would break up monthly charges by the amount of energy used and the income of the household.

SCE, PG&E, and SDG&E submitted a joint proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission which outlined a fixed-rate restructuring based on household income. In short, higher income earners would be charged more than those who make less than them.

The proposal comes as a result of the passage of AB 205, which requires a fixed-rate and provide customers with simpler power bills.

Currently, SDG&E customers pay for how much electricity their household uses, and how that electricity is delivered. Prices vary month-to-month on both of these costs.

SDG&E’s newly proposed fixed-rate plan aims to offer residential customers a fixed delivery rate every billing cycle, no matter how much electricity is used. The utility companies who came up with this proposal have created four different tiers of income levels:

If your household makes $28,000 or less per year, your fixed monthly delivery fee would be $24 $28K-$69K, fixed monthly delivery fee would be $34 $69K-$180K, fixed monthly delivery fee would be $73 $180K or more, fixed monthly delivery fee would be $128

The plan has attracted backlash from San Diegans, and even local politicians, including Supervisor Jim Desmond, shared details of the proposal writing, “this is an absurd idea that should be stopped immediately.”

Attorney Maria Severson joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how the proposal came to be, and why so many customers are opposed to it.

