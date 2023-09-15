California Water Board holds meeting on Tijuana Sewage





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For decades, Mexico has dumped millions of gallons of sewage from the Tijuana River Valley into the Pacific Ocean, without any concern for the environment.

The sewage then moves north, contaminating the waters of Imperial Beach, and even Coronado.

Year after year, politicians have tried and failed to stop the sewage. In September 2020, under President Donald Trump, Congress allocated $300 million to the EPA as part of Trump’s replacement for NAFTA, the US-Mexico-Canada agreement.

Despite the allocation of funds, the money was halted once the Biden Administration took over, which is normal procedure. Biden Administration officials wanted to “re-study” how best to use the funding, to effectively attack the sewage problem.

Since then, the problem has persisted and gotten worse. The ocean in Imperial Beach has been closed due to contamination more often than it has been open, and Coronado beaches aren’t far behind.

The Navy has even closed the water for Navy SEALs who train in the ocean off Coronado.

The IWBC plant, on the U.S. side of the border, was designed to treat millions of gallons of sewage, but was partially destroyed due to this year’s heavy rain overwhelming the facility. The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board just learned that the cost to fix the IWBC plant is estimated to be around $150 million. To make matters worse, the sewage treatment plant south of the border hasn’t worked in two years.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre and other officials expressed their anger during Wednesday’s San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board meeting, adding that the time frame for repairs is extremely lengthy.

Mayor Aguirre told KUSI she sent another letter to Governor Gavin Newsom requesting he declare a state of emergency, which he denied the first time.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has been covering this story for years, and says frustration is at an all-time high. Plante said this is “the longest running environmental disaster in American history, without a doubt.”

The Mexican government has allegedly committed to improve their facility, but they won’t begin until at least a year.