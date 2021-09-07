California wildfire near Lake Tahoe nearly half contained

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, a firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose toward a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. An unidentified firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, firefighters are lit by a backfire set to prevent the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Thousands of wildfires burn in the U.S. each year, and each one requires firefighters to make quick decisions, often in difficult conditions like high winds and lightning. Crews and managers must determine when to bring in aircraft, what time of day is best to battle flames, whether to evacuate residents and even if certain fires should be extinguished at all. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the lifting of the evacuation order Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The resort town of some 22,000 was cleared last week due to the Caldor Fire. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — The huge California wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region is 49% contained and leaders of the firefighters who have battled the flames for 3½ weeks are increasingly positive in their outlook.

Officials say Tuesday that containment lines for the 338-square-mile Caldor Fire are holding well. Some sections of the perimeter remain a concern but on much of the rest of the fire the work has turned to mopping up, pulling miles of fire hose out of the forest and bringing down dangerously weakened trees. Ongoing tallies have counted nearly 1,000 structures destroyed, including 776 homes.