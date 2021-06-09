California will align with CDC on some mask guidance starting June 15th





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) -Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response.

A long-awaited policy, California Department of Public Health has finally announced that they will update their mask mandates to align with the CDC guidance. The updated guidance for face coverings from CDPH can be read here, and will go into effect June 15.

CDPH announced, “ Beginning June 15 , fully vaccinated people will be able to resume everyday activities without wearing a mask. Masks will be required for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses. Masks will be required in some limited situations regardless of vaccination status including on public transit, at schools and childcare centers (pending updated CDC guidance), in healthcare and long-term care facilities, in prisons, and at emergency or homeless shelters.

In workplaces, employers are subject to the Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) or the CalOSHA Aerosol Transmissible Diseases Standard, and should consult those regulations for additional applicable requirements.”

The official guidance reads:

Guidance For fully vaccinated persons, face coverings are not required outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports events, or other similar settings. For unvaccinated persons, face coverings are required outdoors any time physical distancing cannot be maintained, including when attending crowded outdoor events, such as live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports events, or other similar settings. In indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status, except as outlined below. As defined in the CDPH Fully Vaccinated Persons Guidance, fully vaccinated people can*: Visit, without wearing masks or physical distancing, with other fully vaccinated people in indoor or outdoor settings; and

Visit, without wearing masks or physical distancing, with unvaccinated people (including children) from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease in indoor and outdoor settings Exemptions: The following specific settings are exempt from face covering requirements: Persons in a car alone or solely with members of their own household, Persons who are working alone in a closed office or room, Persons who are obtaining a medical or cosmetic service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service,



Workers who wear respiratory protection, or Persons who are specifically exempted from wearing face coverings by other CDPH guidance. The following individuals are exempt from wearing face coverings at all times: Persons younger than two years old. Very young children must not wear a face covering because of the risk of suffocation. Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance.* Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication. Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.



Dr. Ghaly has announced that fully vaccinated people in California won't have to wear masks after June 15th, except for: – Public transit vehicles and terminals

– Indoor at K-12 schools & childcare facilities

– Correctional facilities

– Homeless shelters

– Healthcare settings — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 9, 2021