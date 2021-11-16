Californians are outraged about the record high gas prices





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.629, its highest amount since Oct. 16, 2012.

The record-high gas prices are causing many Californians to question their holiday travel plans, because the cost may be too great for them to justify.

At the same time, Californians are paying over $1.50 in taxes and fees per gallon of gasoline purchased! To make matters worse, Democrats politicians and SANDAG are pushing a policy to tax San Diego drivers for every mile driven in order to pay for a insanely priced transportation bill, which is expected to cost around $163 Billion.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how gas prices have skyrockets under Democrat rule in the state, and why Californians themselves are to blame for voting themselves a gas tax hike just a few years ago.

RECORD GAS PRICES! Want to know the TRUE cost of taxes and mandates in California? Tune into @KUSINews at 6:30am and read this report we put out: https://t.co/528DfzLvrG pic.twitter.com/ZLqTsQcxKV — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) November 16, 2021

