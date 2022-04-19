Californians continue to advocate for passage of SVP legislation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Bill 841 — a bill introduced by Sen. Brian Jones that aims to protect families and neighborhoods from sexually violent predators — continues to face opposition in Sacramento.

The bill would expand services for survivors and require officials to be transparent in placements and proceedings for SVPs.

Community Advocate Sarah Thompson joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her communications with California politicians on SVPs.