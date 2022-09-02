Californians told not to charge electric cars days after gas car sales ban





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resource Board recently put in place a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state of California by 2035.

Following the recent heatwave, and a string of public safety power shutoffs and blackouts, Californians are being told to conserve energy — raising questions on how they are meant to charge electric cars on such a faulty power grid.

(Above) KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Senator and Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Dahle (District 1) to discuss how California leadership expects to resolve these issues.

(Below) Assemblyman Vince Phong discussed options of combined power sources in California.