Californians will likely know recall election winner by Tuesday night, Dadian says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Of the nearly 2 million mail-in ballots issued in San Diego County for the California gubernatorial recall election, 43% have been returned as of Monday.

The expected turnout for Tuesday’s election is 70%, which would surpass turnout for the 2003 gubernatorial recall election.

Political Analyst John Dadian joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to provide insight on the election as it stands.

Of all California’s 58 counties, San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters has an excellent record of staying on top of things and running a clean election center, Dadian assured viewers.

Dadian explained that he doesn’t think Californians will be left hanging on election night without knowing who will ultimately win the recall election.

If Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled, the chosen candidate will begin their governance as soon as the California Secretary of State certifies it, which is around three weeks or so, Dadian said.

Should Newsom be replaced, the timing of the transition process would likely depend on the current incumbent, Dadian added.

The governor will be recalled if 50% and an additional vote all vote “YES” to recall, Dadian explained.