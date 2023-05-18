California’s budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 BILLION
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion.
But if you look back to just before the recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom was touting a $75.7 billion state budget surplus and another round of stimulus checks for middle-class Californians.
In May of 2021, Tom del Beccaro appeared on KUSI News to dispute Newsom’s claim, as he explained the state of California was actually $2 trillion in debt. Del Beccaro blasted Newsom for making the claim, saying it was “plain, vote-buying.”
To make matters worse, just last year, Governor Gavin Newsom was boasting that California had a $97 million budget surplus.
Chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters, Richard Rider, pointed out Newsom’s clear dishonesty on Twitter, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Newsom’s blatant lies, and the mainstream media’s failure to call him out on it.