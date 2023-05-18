California’s budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 BILLION





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion.

But if you look back to just before the recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom was touting a $75.7 billion state budget surplus and another round of stimulus checks for middle-class Californians.

In May of 2021, Tom del Beccaro appeared on KUSI News to dispute Newsom’s claim, as he explained the state of California was actually $2 trillion in debt. Del Beccaro blasted Newsom for making the claim, saying it was “plain, vote-buying.”

To make matters worse, just last year, Governor Gavin Newsom was boasting that California had a $97 million budget surplus.

Chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters, Richard Rider, pointed out Newsom’s clear dishonesty on Twitter, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Newsom’s blatant lies, and the mainstream media’s failure to call him out on it.

Perhaps the force driving Newsom to run for President is the federal government's DE FACTO ability to "print money." Newsom's federal business model is Germany's Weimar Republic.

He's found the inability to print money in CA hinders all his plans to give everybody everything. — Richard Rider (@SD_TaxFighters) May 17, 2023

OMG! It was only ONE YEAR ago that CA Gov Newsom was boasting that CA had a $97+ billion budget surplus.

Now he admits CA has a $32 billion DEFICIT, up $10 billion from last week.

How could anyone seriously consider electing this idiot President?https://t.co/aAZgO0S04W — Richard Rider (@SD_TaxFighters) May 17, 2023