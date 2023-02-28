California’s COVID-19 emergency declaration finally comes to an end

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Feb. 28, the state of California put an end to the three-plus year long state of emergency declaration justified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A state of emergency declaration hands greater executive power to the executive branch. In California, Gavin Newsom used the declaration to implement policies that pushed out thousands of small businesses (15,000 in Los Angeles alone), put 73,000 inmates back onto California streets, and streamlined the mail-in ballot process which benefitted Democrats during the 2022 Midterms.

Now, the executive branch of government in California will see it’s power wane.

Attorney Michael Curran joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the pandemic and the policies Newsom pushed through during the state’s state of emergency.