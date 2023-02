California’s COVID-19 state of emergency set to expire Tuesday, Feb. 28





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State of California is set to end its COVID-19 emergency declaration on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

This comes just two months before the national state of emergency is set to expire on May. 11.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by State Senator Shannon Grove representing California’s 16th Senate District to discuss what this means for COVID-19 emergency legislation.