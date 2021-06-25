California’s excise gas tax will increase again to 51.1 cents per gallon on July 1





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s gas tax prices are among the highest in the nation, and are quickly approaching $5 per gallon in many areas of San Diego County.

And to top it off, California’s excise tax on gas is set to rise again on July 1st.

To help Californians pocket books, Republican State Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) and many of his Republican colleagues have called for the suspension of the excise tax on gasoline purchases in California.

State Sen. Jones joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss why another tax hike on Californians should not happen.